Navel Oranges
Product Details
Navel oranges, one of the most popular citrus varieties, are sweet, juicy, seedless and an exellent source of vitamin C.Ready to peel and eat or slice into segments for easy sharing. Perfect for juicing, too. Zest the peel to add extra flavor to favorite recipes.Classic orange flavor, sweet and delicious.Toss in salds, top breakfast treats like waffles, add zest to vegetables for a deliciuos citrus flavor. Store in refrigerator to prolong freshness.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Orange : NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Orange) 1 Cup Raw Sections
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More