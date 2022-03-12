Navel oranges, one of the most popular citrus varieties, are sweet, juicy, seedless and an exellent source of vitamin C.Ready to peel and eat or slice into segments for easy sharing. Perfect for juicing, too. Zest the peel to add extra flavor to favorite recipes.Classic orange flavor, sweet and delicious.Toss in salds, top breakfast treats like waffles, add zest to vegetables for a deliciuos citrus flavor. Store in refrigerator to prolong freshness.

