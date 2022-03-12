Navel Oranges Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Navel Oranges

1 ctUPC: 0000000003107
Purchase Options
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Navel oranges, one of the most popular citrus varieties, are sweet, juicy, seedless and an exellent source of vitamin C.Ready to peel and eat or slice into segments for easy sharing. Perfect for juicing, too. Zest the peel to add extra flavor to favorite recipes.Classic orange flavor, sweet and delicious.Toss in salds, top breakfast treats like waffles, add zest to vegetables for a deliciuos citrus flavor. Store in refrigerator to prolong freshness.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Monounsaturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate21g
Dietary Fiber4g
Sugar17g
Protein2g
Calcium72mg
Copper81mcg
Iron0mg
Magnesium18mg2%
Niacin1mg
Phosphorus25mg3%
Potassium326mg
Riboflavin0.1mg
Thiamin0.2mg4%
Vitamin A20mcg
Vitamin C96mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg
Zinc0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Orange : NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Orange) 1 Cup Raw Sections

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More