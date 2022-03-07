One of the most celebrated ancient remedies for an ailing body, Elderberry Powder is here to help you support your immune system for long term health. Navitas Organics is excited to offer our premium, 100% whole berry Elderberry Powder, which contains all beneficial parts of the berry with absolutely no added fillers, sugar or fortified ingredients. With a slightly tart and earthy taste, easily enjoy Elderberry Powder mixed with warm water to make a tea; simmered with honey to create a sweet syrup; stirred into your morning oats; or blended into your daily smoothie. It's a medicinal food that's meant to be enjoyed!