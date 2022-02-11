A WORLD OF BASKETBALL. NBA 2K22 puts the entire basketball universe in your hands. PLAY NOW in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful Executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22.

100K VC, 10K MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Tokens, Sapphire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant MyTEAM Cards, 22 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Receive 10 at launch, then 3 per week for 4 weeks), Diamond Jordan Shoe MyTEAM card, Coach Card MyTEAM Pack, 10 6-MyCAREER Skill Boosts 10 3-Gatorade Boosts, 4 Cover Athlete T-Shirts for your MyPLAYER, MyPLAYER backpack and arm sleeve Custom-design skateboard for MyPLAYER.