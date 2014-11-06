NeilMed Sinus Relief Rinse Packsts Perspective: front
NeilMed Sinus Relief Rinse Packsts
NeilMed Sinus Relief Rinse Packsts
NeilMed Sinus Relief Rinse Packsts

100 ctUPC: 0070592800200
NeilMed® Sinus Rinse is an easy-squeeze bottle system that allows you to deliver the saline solution with positive pressure to clean the nasal passages thoroughly, while maintaining your head in a comfortable position.

  • Trust the #1 Physician Recommended Brand
  • Makes 24,000 mL (800 fl oz) of Solution
  • Soothing Saline Nasal Rinse • pH Balanced
  • For Large Volume & Low Pressure
  • Saline Nasal Irrigation, Moisturization & Daily Hygiene
  • Isotonic • Hypertonic (with 2 or More Packets)