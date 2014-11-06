Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
NeilMed Sinus Relief Rinse Packsts
100 ctUPC: 0070592800200
Purchase Options
Product Details
NeilMed® Sinus Rinse is an easy-squeeze bottle system that allows you to deliver the saline solution with positive pressure to clean the nasal passages thoroughly, while maintaining your head in a comfortable position.
- Trust the #1 Physician Recommended Brand
- Makes 24,000 mL (800 fl oz) of Solution
- Soothing Saline Nasal Rinse • pH Balanced
- For Large Volume & Low Pressure
- Saline Nasal Irrigation, Moisturization & Daily Hygiene
- Isotonic • Hypertonic (with 2 or More Packets)