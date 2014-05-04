Hover to Zoom
NeilMed Sinus Rinse Starter Kit Bottle
1 ctUPC: 0070592800308
Purchase Options
Product Details
Use for nasal dryness, sinus pressure and nasal congestion, nasal symptoms from flu & cold, post nasal drip, nasal irritation from occupational and house dust, fumes, animal dander, grass, pollen, smoke, and environmental pollutants.
- #1 Selling Brand
- The Original and Patented
- #1 Physician Prescribed Over-The-Counter Nasal Rinse
- 5 Premixed Packets Makes 1,200 mL (40 fl oz) of Solution
- pH Balanced Mixture
- Contents: 1 Squeeze Bottle and 5 Premixed Packets
- Empties nearly 95% in upright position.
- Easy design
- Brochure with directions for use