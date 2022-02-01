Neocell™ Beauty Bursts Fruit Punch Flavor Collagen Soft Chews Perspective: front
Neocell™ Beauty Bursts Fruit Punch Flavor Collagen Soft Chews

60 ctUPC: 0001618512939
Neocell beauty bursts, super fruit punch are all-natural chewable supplements that are intended to hydrate, renew and smooth the skin as well as strengthen hair and nails.

  • Gluten-Free
  • Do not contain Lactose, Yeast, Starch or Artificial Flavors
  • Contains 60 soft chews

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2soft chews
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Vitamin C19.8mg33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Rice Syrup, Dried Cane Syrup, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice For Color, Glycerin, Citrus Bioflavonoid

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

