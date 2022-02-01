Neocell™ Beauty Bursts Fruit Punch Flavor Collagen Soft Chews
Neocell beauty bursts, super fruit punch are all-natural chewable supplements that are intended to hydrate, renew and smooth the skin as well as strengthen hair and nails.
- Gluten-Free
- Do not contain Lactose, Yeast, Starch or Artificial Flavors
- Contains 60 soft chews
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Rice Syrup, Dried Cane Syrup, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice For Color, Glycerin, Citrus Bioflavonoid
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.