Neocell™ Beauty Infusion Cranberry Splash Dietary Supplement Drink Mix
Product Details
A combination of Types 1 & 3 hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, Super Collagen Powder provides some of the necessary building blocks to produce collagen in an easy to mix, unflavored powder.* Hydrolyzed collagen supports the health of your skin, hair and nails, making you look and feel radiantly beautiful from the inside out.* Using NeoCell's advanced hydrolyzation process, large collagen molecules are enzymatically hydrolyzed into small peptides that are bioavailable in the body.* Super Collagen Powder supports joint flexibility.*
- For best results, drink on an empty stomach
- Simply dissolve 1 scoop of Super Collagen Powder in your favorite beverage, smoothie or add to a recipe and consume daily
- Contains 6,600mg NeoCell Collagen Types 1 & 3 per serving
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C As Ascorbic Acid Hyaluronic Acid Biotin Alpha Lipoic Acid Hydrolyzed Neocell Collagen Type 1 Hydrolyzed Neocell Collagen Type 3 Cranberry Juice Powder , Sweet Yara Blend ( Proprietary Blend Of : Erythritol and Stevia Leaf Extract ) , Non GMO , Natural Flavoring , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Beet Juice Powder and Guar Gum .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
