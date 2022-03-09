A combination of Types 1 & 3 hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, Super Collagen Powder provides some of the necessary building blocks to produce collagen in an easy to mix, unflavored powder.* Hydrolyzed collagen supports the health of your skin, hair and nails, making you look and feel radiantly beautiful from the inside out.* Using NeoCell's advanced hydrolyzation process, large collagen molecules are enzymatically hydrolyzed into small peptides that are bioavailable in the body.* Super Collagen Powder supports joint flexibility.*

For best results, drink on an empty stomach

Simply dissolve 1 scoop of Super Collagen Powder in your favorite beverage, smoothie or add to a recipe and consume daily

Contains 6,600mg NeoCell Collagen Types 1 & 3 per serving

