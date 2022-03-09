Neocell™ Beauty Infusion Cranberry Splash Dietary Supplement Drink Mix Perspective: front
Neocell™ Beauty Infusion Cranberry Splash Dietary Supplement Drink Mix
Neocell™ Beauty Infusion Cranberry Splash Dietary Supplement Drink Mix

15.87 ozUPC: 0001618512942
A combination of Types 1 & 3 hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, Super Collagen Powder provides some of the necessary building blocks to produce collagen in an easy to mix, unflavored powder.* Hydrolyzed collagen supports the health of your skin, hair and nails, making you look and feel radiantly beautiful from the inside out.* Using NeoCell's advanced hydrolyzation process, large collagen molecules are enzymatically hydrolyzed into small peptides that are bioavailable in the body.* Super Collagen Powder supports joint flexibility.*

  • For best results, drink on an empty stomach
  • Simply dissolve 1 scoop of Super Collagen Powder in your favorite beverage, smoothie or add to a recipe and consume daily
  • Contains 6,600mg NeoCell Collagen Types 1 & 3 per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories39
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.5g
Protein6g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C As Ascorbic Acid Hyaluronic Acid Biotin Alpha Lipoic Acid Hydrolyzed Neocell Collagen Type 1 Hydrolyzed Neocell Collagen Type 3 Cranberry Juice Powder , Sweet Yara Blend ( Proprietary Blend Of : Erythritol and Stevia Leaf Extract ) , Non GMO , Natural Flavoring , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Beet Juice Powder and Guar Gum .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
