NeoCell™ Beauty Infusion Tangerine Twist Dietary Supplement Drink Mix
15.87 ozUPC: 0001618512943
Product Details
- CollagenPowder: Infused with Types 1 & 3 hydrolyzed collagen peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, Beauty Infusion Collagen Supplement Drink Mix supports strong, healthy skin, hair and nails in an easy to mix, Tangerine flavored powder*
- Beautiful From the Inside Out: This hydrolyzed collagen powder formula promotes skin hydration and elasticity, making you look and feel radiantly beautiful from the inside out*
- Skin Care: Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C work together to build beautiful, supple skin and protect against environmental stressors with powerful antioxidants* and together they strengthen, hydrate and boost collagen production*
- Collagen Drink: Simply dissolve 1 scoop of Beauty Infusion into a glass of water or nondairy beverage and consume daily. Contains 6,000mg of NeoCell collagen per serving
- Effective & Safe: Non-GMO, gluten free, soy free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.