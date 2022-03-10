Hover to Zoom
Neocell Collagen+ Vitamin C Pomegranate Liquid Dietary Supplement
16 fl ozUPC: 0001618512899
Product Details
- LIQUID COLLAGEN: A combination of Types 1 and 3 hydrolyzed supports healthy collagen formation with additional benefits of vitamin C*
- HEALTHY SKIN, HAIR AND NAILS: Nourish your body and boost your beauty with the key ingredients found in NeoCell Collagen +C Pomegranate Liquid*
- VITAMIN C: Benefits of Vitamin C provides free radical cellular support and helps support cellular health*
- ANTIOXIDANT BENEFITS: Contains pomegranate, green tea, cranberry and elderberry and provides the antioxidant benefits of vitamin C
- EASY TO USE: For best results, take one (1) tablespoon alone or mix into six (6) fl. oz. of water or juice
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.