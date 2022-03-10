Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to build beautiful, supple skin. Together they strengthen, hydrate and boost collagen production.*

Promotes Reduction of Fine Lines & Wrinkles*

Increases Hydration by 21%*

Supports Cell Turnover & Elasticity*

Clinically Tested Bioactive NeoCell Collagen™

+ Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid

Gluten Free • Non GMO

Instant Dissolve Powder

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.