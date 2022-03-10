NeoCell Derma Matrix Collagen Skin Complex Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to build beautiful, supple skin. Together they strengthen, hydrate and boost collagen production.*
- Promotes Reduction of Fine Lines & Wrinkles*
- Increases Hydration by 21%*
- Supports Cell Turnover & Elasticity*
- Clinically Tested Bioactive NeoCell Collagen™
- + Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid
- Gluten Free • Non GMO
- Instant Dissolve Powder
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Neocell Collagen Type 1 Neocell Collagen Type 3 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C from : Propietary Blend Of : Amla Extract and Ascorbic Acid , Glycine , Proline , Hydroxyproline , Glutamic Acid , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Lysine , Serine , Leucine , Valine , Phenylalanine , Threonine , Isoleucine , methionine , Histidine , Hydroxylysine , Tyrosine , Cystine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
