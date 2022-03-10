NeoCell Derma Matrix Collagen Skin Complex Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to build beautiful, supple skin. Together they strengthen, hydrate and boost collagen production.*

  • Promotes Reduction of Fine Lines & Wrinkles*
  • Increases Hydration by 21%*
  • Supports Cell Turnover & Elasticity*
  • Clinically Tested Bioactive NeoCell Collagen™
  • + Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid
  • Gluten Free • Non GMO
  • Instant Dissolve Powder

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C60mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Neocell Collagen Type 1 Neocell Collagen Type 3 Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C from : Propietary Blend Of : Amla Extract and Ascorbic Acid , Glycine , Proline , Hydroxyproline , Glutamic Acid , Alanine , Arginine , Aspartic Acid , Lysine , Serine , Leucine , Valine , Phenylalanine , Threonine , Isoleucine , methionine , Histidine , Hydroxylysine , Tyrosine , Cystine .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

