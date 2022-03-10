NeoCell Glow Matrix Skin Hydrator Perspective: front
Glow Matrix provides scientifically advanced ingredients designed to internally hydrate skin. This premium formula supports the skin's lipid barrier which helps to lock in moisture and smooth the skin. Like all NeoCell products, Glow Matrix is standardized to be both bioavailable and bioactive for maximum absorption and efficacy.

  • PlatinumMatrix Collection
  • Rapid Action Ceramosides™:
  • Help Improve Skin Moisture & Elasticity
  • Pine Bark + Glow Matrix Blend™
  • Non-GMO & Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin A5000International Unit100%
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Glow Matrix Blend : Coconut Water , Hyaluronic Acid , Ceramosides Phytoceramide Extract ( Triticum Vulgare ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) ( As Borage Oil Powder ) , Pine Bark Extract , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Capsule and Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

