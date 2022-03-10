NeoCell Glow Matrix Skin Hydrator
Product Details
Glow Matrix provides scientifically advanced ingredients designed to internally hydrate skin. This premium formula supports the skin's lipid barrier which helps to lock in moisture and smooth the skin. Like all NeoCell products, Glow Matrix is standardized to be both bioavailable and bioactive for maximum absorption and efficacy.
- PlatinumMatrix Collection
- Rapid Action Ceramosides™:
- Help Improve Skin Moisture & Elasticity
- Pine Bark + Glow Matrix Blend™
- Non-GMO & Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glow Matrix Blend : Coconut Water , Hyaluronic Acid , Ceramosides Phytoceramide Extract ( Triticum Vulgare ) , Gamma Linolenic Acid ( GLA ) ( As Borage Oil Powder ) , Pine Bark Extract , Lutein , Astaxanthin , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Capsule and Vegetable Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More