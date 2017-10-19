Joint Lubrication • Eye Health

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is an essential component of skin hydration, eye health, and joint flexibility. HA is found in virtually every tissue of the body and is able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, allowing it to provide tissue hydration and water transport between cells. NeoCell's Hyaluronic Acid delivers 120 mg of bioavailable Hyaluronic Acid in one small, easy-to-take pill.

Clinical Results: NeoCell's vegan Hyaluronic Acid is clinically shown to improve the skin's moisture content within six weeks.

Hydrates Skin, Joints & Eyes

Clinically Shown To: Increase Skin Hydration

Non-GMO + Vegan + Gluten Free

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.