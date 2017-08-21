NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid Double Perspective: front
Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is an essential component of skin hydration, eye health, and joint fluidity. HA is found in virtually every tissue of the body and is able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, allowing it to provide tissue hydration and water transport between cells. NeoCell's Hyaluronic Acid delivers 120 mg of bioavailable Hyaluronic Acid in one small, easy-to-take pill.

Clinical Results: NeoCell's vegan Hyaluronic Acid is clinically shown to improve the skin's moisture content within six weeks.

  • Hydrates Skin, Joints & Eyes
  • Clinically Shown To: Increase Skin Hydration
  • Eye Health • Joint Lubrication
  • Non-GMO + Vegan + Gluten Free

 

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid Rice Bran Vegetable Capsule

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

