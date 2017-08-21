NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid Double
Product Details
Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is an essential component of skin hydration, eye health, and joint fluidity. HA is found in virtually every tissue of the body and is able to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, allowing it to provide tissue hydration and water transport between cells. NeoCell's Hyaluronic Acid delivers 120 mg of bioavailable Hyaluronic Acid in one small, easy-to-take pill.
Clinical Results: NeoCell's vegan Hyaluronic Acid is clinically shown to improve the skin's moisture content within six weeks.
- Hydrates Skin, Joints & Eyes
- Clinically Shown To: Increase Skin Hydration
- Eye Health • Joint Lubrication
- Non-GMO + Vegan + Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hyaluronic Acid Rice Bran Vegetable Capsule
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More