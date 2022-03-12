Hover to Zoom
NeoCell Hyaluronic Acid
60 CTUPC: 0001618509664
Product Details
Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is an important disaccharide found in every tissue of the body, as an essential lubricant of healthy joints, skin and eyes and promotes cell turnover. HA is one of nature's most water loving molecules responsible for the control of tissue hydration and water transport between cells.
- Nature's Moisturizer
- Cellular Hydration & Lubrication for Skin, Joint & Eyes
- Non-GMO and Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.