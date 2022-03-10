Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Neocell™ Laboratories Fish Collagen + Hyaluronic Acid Capsules
120 ctUPC: 0001618512900
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Hyaluronic Acid combined with Collagen Type 1 & 3 helps support healthy collagen formation and promotes strong, healthy, hydrated skin from the inside out.*
- Hyaluronic acid, considered nature’s moisturizer, is a naturally-occurring substance our bodies produce and is an essential nutrient for skin and tissue hydration.*
- Marine Collagen and hyaluronic acid work synergistically with a vita-mineral blend to promote youthful, radiant skin from the inside out.*
- Use the science of hyaluronic acid and collagen to feed your bliss and illuminate your inner beauty.*
Ingredients: Certified Paleo Friendly and Gluten-Free, soy and lactose-free and contains no artificial flavors and only non-GMO (IGEN tested) ingredients.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.