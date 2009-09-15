Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
NeoCell Super Collagen + C Tablets
120 ctUPC: 0001618512895
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 32
Product Details
- The ultimate natural beauty supplement.
- Collagen Type 1&3.
- 5,000 mcg Biotin per Serving.
- Youthful Skin. Lustrous Hair. Healthy Joints. Strong Nails.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.