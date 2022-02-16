Neosporin® Original First Aid Antibiotic Ointment provides long-lasting infection protection and minimizes the appearance of scars. Made with bacitracin zinc, this first aid antibiotic ointment helps prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes, and burns and helps minimize the appearance of scars. This antibiotic wound care ointment contains a unique HeliDerm Technology that provides a nourishing environment for skin to heal. To treat minor wounds, simply apply a small amount of the 24-hour infection protection antibiotic ointment and scar minimizer on the affected area one to three times daily and enjoy healthy healing with less visible scars.

Provides long-lasting infection protection for 24-hours

Nourishes skin to minimize the appearance of scars

Made with infection-fighting ingredients neomycin sulfate, bacitracin zinc and polymyxin B

Contains HeliDerm Technology that provides a nourishing environment for skin

Designed for use on minor wounds, including cuts, scrapes and burns

Results in healthier looking skin after use

To use, apply a small amount of the first-aid ointment to the wound one to three times daily