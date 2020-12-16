Ingredients

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatin, Modified Corn Starch, 2% or Less of Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Apple Juice Concentrate, Acacia (Gum Arabic), Carnauba Wax, Carmine Color, Color Added, Blue1, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More