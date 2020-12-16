Nerds® Gummy Clusters Candy Perspective: front
Nerds® Gummy Clusters Candy Perspective: back
Nerds® Gummy Clusters Candy

8 ozUPC: 0004142004854
Product Details

Rainbow NERDS® surround fruity, gummy centers. Those sweet little sparks are fantastic inventors. A poppable cluster, packed with tangy, crunchy NERDS®. A candy so tasty, there aren't even words. Find your sweet little spark in this Nerds® Gummy Clusters resealable bag.

  • Crunchy, tangy, mini NERDS® clustered around a sweet gummy center for a fun-to-eat, dual-texture treat
  • Shareable treat that is perfect for on-the-go snacking in a resealable bag
  • Taste the crunchy, gummy, yummy creation

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17pieces (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Sugar22g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatin, Modified Corn Starch, 2% or Less of Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Apple Juice Concentrate, Acacia (Gum Arabic), Carnauba Wax, Carmine Color, Color Added, Blue1, Blue 1 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 40, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible