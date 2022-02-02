Ingredients

CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, DEXTROSE, GELATIN, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, 2% OR LESS OF MALIC ACID, CITRIC ACID, SODIUM CITRATE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, ACACIA (GUM ARABIC), CARNAUBA WAX, CARMINE COLOR, COLOR ADDED, BLUE 1, BLUE 1 LAKE, BLUE 2 LAKE, RED 40, RED 40 LAKE, YELLOW 5, YELLOW 5 LAKE, YELLOW 6.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.