Nerds® Gummy Clusters Share Pack

3 ozUPC: 0007920004905
Product Details

Rainbow Nerds surround fruity, gummy centers. Those sweet little sparks are fantastic inventors. A poppable cluster, packed with tangy, crunchy Nerds. A candy so tasty, there aren't even words.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size17 Pieces (31g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein1g2%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn syrup, sugar, dextrose, gelatin, modified corn starch, 2% or less or malic acid, citric acid, sodium citrate, natural and artificial flavors, apple juice concentrate, acacia (gum arabic), carnauba wax, carmine color, color added, blue 1, blue 1 lake, blue 2 lake, red 40, red 40 lake, yellow 5, yellow 5 lake, yellow 6.

Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

