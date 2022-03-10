Hover to Zoom
Nerds® Sour Big Chewy Candy
10 ozUPC: 0007920072545
Product Details
- Sweet and crunchy outside, sour and chewy inside
- Sure to delight your tastebuds
- A nerdy adventure with flavor that brightens
- Recloseable bag - easy to share
- Flavors Include:
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Blue Raspberry
- Blood Orange
- Watermelon
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dextrose, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Malic Acid, Cornstarch, and Less Than 2% of Modified Cornstarch, Tapioca Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Color Added, Blue 1, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More