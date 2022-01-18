Team up with legendary dinosaurs as a member of the elite Dinosquad! Harness the extraordinary force of the greatest dinosaurs of all and blast into amazing adventures! Send a deluge of water at your targets with the DinoSquad Dino-Soak water blaster! This Nerf Super Soaker water blaster is inspired by a Dilophosaurus dinosaur's features for wild water-drenching adventures. Take aim and blast water from its mouth to soak your targets! It's great for outdoor games, backyard battles, and all kinds of summertime fun. Great for kids and adults, and ideal for dino-fans everywhere. Easy to fill and easy to fire: Open the cap, fill the tank with water, and close the cap, then pump the handle back and forth to unleash a dinotastic stream of water! Nerf Super Soaker and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

Ages: 8 and up

CAUTION: Do not aim at eyes or face.

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.