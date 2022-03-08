The NESCO Vacuum Sealer with Digital Scale makes it easy to prep, weigh and preserve your favorite fresh foods. This double-duty appliance is compact to save kitchen counter space, and the stainless steel finish matches any décor. The easy-to-read digital scale can weigh foods from 0.01 ounces up to 11 pounds making it simple to weigh out perfect portions of meat, produce or whole grains. The smooth tempered glass scale platform is easy to clean, while the scale can be tared to account for food containers. The digital scale runs independently from the vacuum sealer and is powered by two AAA batteries (included). Multiple functions on this vacuum sealer make it easy to size it up and seal the deal. The “Seal” function produces an airtight, break-proof seal in one touch, while the “Vacuum & Seal” function makes it simple to preserve any food, perfectly every time, no matter how fragile. This vacuum sealer works with all brands of vacuum sealer bags and comes with 10 sample bags in two sizes to get you started. An integrated power cord compartment under the sealer provides convenient storage. Portion control and meal prepping is easy and convenient with the NESCO Vacuum Sealer with Digital Scale.

Battery operated digital scale with temper glass platform (batteries included)

Electric vacuum sealer with built-in power cord storage

Sealer functions include vacuum seal, seal and cancel