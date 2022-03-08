The NESCO FG-600 Food Grinder is perfect for processing wild game into sausage, hamburger and other ground meat. Grinding your own meats at home allows you to include unique blends of healthy ingredients ensuring higher quality results and better flavor. The 750 watt motor and die-cast hopper provide the power and capacity to grind generous portions of meat in a short amount of time. The heavy duty cutting blade and grinding plates can process up to 2.5 pounds of meat per minute. The reverse auger function helps to eliminate jamming and ensures continuous use, while the stable design prevents tipping. Catch your ground meats in the hopper cover that can also be used as a meat tray. An integrated parts carrier holds all accessories and conveniently nests inside the hopper for compact storage. The aluminum #8 grinder head assembly is removable for easy clean up. Includes a food pusher, sausage stuffing attachments, and a plate-cleaning pad for versatility and ease of use. Whether you're making mom’s famous meatloaf with the family or hamburgers for the grill, the NESCO FG-600 Food Grinder provides gourmet results and puts you in control of the grind.

Powerful 750 watt motor

Aluminum #8 grinder head with 2 grinding plate options, medium and coarse

Control dial with grind, stuff, and reverse speeds