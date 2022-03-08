Serve up and celebrate with the NESCO 18 QT. Roaster! This versatile appliance is designed to roast, bake, cook, steam, and serves all in one. The 1425 watt roaster base features “Circle of Heat” heating technology which provides moist and even cooking. The removable 18 quart cookwell can roast a whole turkey, up to 22 pounds, convenient for entertaining and large meals. Whether you're baking a ham, serving chili, or slow roasting brisket, the full-range temperature control (200°F - 450°F) provides the versatility needed for a wide variety of cooking options. The durable porcelain enamel finish is easy to clean and ensures years of enjoyment. Includes a cooking rack with lift-out handles for baking and fat-free roasting. Set it to satisfy and bring that delicious flavor anywhere. Serve your foods buffet style or table-side, right in the roaster. The portable and convenient Nesco 18 QT. Roaster is perfect for those special occasions and on-the-go family activities.