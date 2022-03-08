It’s easy to get dinner to the table on busy days with your NESCO 6-Quart Slow Cooker. Simply add your ingredients, choose your heat setting, and go about your day. The removable ceramic pot is both oven and refrigerator-safe making meal prep for busy weekdays a snap. The clear tempered-glass lid lets you watch the cooking process. The stay cool handles make the unit portable allowing you to bring that delicious flavor anywhere. No matter what the occasion is, the NESCO 6-Quart Slow Cooker makes time around the dinner table special.

275 watt heating base

3 heat settings (High, Low and Warm)

Power indicator light