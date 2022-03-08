The NESCO 7.5 Inch Food Slicer slices meat, cheese, bread, vegetables and fruit quickly and easily. Features include a 180-watt motor that provides the power to slice and a large multi-purpose 7.5 inch stainless steel blade that can handle a wide range of food sizes and shapes. A variable thickness control dial lets you decide the thickness of your slices. Choose from deli thin to 9/16 thick. A recessed power switch ensures safe use and eliminates accidental engagement while non-slip feet provide a stable base on most surfaces. Both the food carriage and blade are removable for quick cleanup. The NESCO 7.5 Inch Food Slicer is designed for elegance and high performance so you can skip the deli line.