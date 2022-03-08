NESCO Vacuum Sealer Bags and Rolls are designed to lock freshness and flavor in and keep air, moisture and odors out. The multi-layer construction is tear-resistant and is designed to perform at extreme temperatures. Eliminate freezer burn, reduce spoilage and waste. Cross-venting channels on both sides allow for maximum air extraction and slow down traveling liquids when sealing moist foods. Material is BPA, PVC, and Phthalates free and is microwave, boil, sous-vide, dishwasher and freezer safe. Bags are pre-cut and pre-sealed on three sides for easy use. Rolls can be cut and trimmed to make specific sized bags. Compatible with NESCO and other brands of vacuum sealers. NESCO Vacuum Sealer Bags and Rolls are ideal for keeping food fresh up to 5 times longer than traditional methods.

Tear-resistant multi-layer material / Dual-sided cross vented air channels

Designed to perform at extreme temperatures / Microwave, boil, sous-vide, dishwasher & freezer safe

Helps maximize storage space and prevent freezer burn and food spoilage

Compatible with NESCO and other brands of vacuum sealers

BPA, PVC and Phthalates free

Includes (5) pre-cut 8.6" x 11.8" quart-sized vacuum sealer bags, (5) pre-cut 11" x 15.75" gallon-sized vacuum sealer bags, (1) 7.9" x 19.7' Roll, and (4) 11" x 19.7' Rolls

