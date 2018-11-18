Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup

22 ozUPC: 0002800024500
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

When mixed with 1 cup lofat milk Nesquik® Chocolate Flavored Syrup is a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamins A&D making nutrition FUN with the taste your family loves! Good Food, Good Life.

  • Chocolate syrup for milk or ice cream
  • 99% Caffeine Free
  • About 31 Servings
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Less Than 2% of Salt, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate, (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 1

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More