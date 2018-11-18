Nesquik Chocolate Flavored Syrup
Product Details
When mixed with 1 cup lofat milk Nesquik® Chocolate Flavored Syrup is a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamins A&D making nutrition FUN with the taste your family loves! Good Food, Good Life.
- Chocolate syrup for milk or ice cream
- 99% Caffeine Free
- About 31 Servings
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Less Than 2% of Salt, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate, (Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 1
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More