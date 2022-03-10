Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

