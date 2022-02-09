Nestle Coffee mate Chocolate Creme Powder Coffee Creamer
Product Details
There's a reason that chocolate is synonymous with dessert. There's nothing quite so satisfying - and nothing that goes quite so perfectly with coffee. It transforms every cup. It's dessert, any time you want it.
- Non-dairy
- Lactose-free
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), Corn Syrup Solids, and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Sucralose.**Not A Source of Lactose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
