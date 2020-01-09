Nestle Coffee mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
We all know the best part about a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ cereal is drinking all the leftover cinnamon milk. That's why we teamed up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to give you exactly what you crave—sweet and cinnamon deliciousness right in your cup.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.