Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Fat Free Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
It's a classic for a reason.
Your day just isn't the same unless you've got the taste of warm, rich vanilla on your side. It's perfect for when your coffee needs a little something extra - because this vanilla is anything but plain.
Coffee-mate Fat Free French Vanilla flavor coffee creamer is the classic way to create a delicious cup of low fat creamy vanilla perfection. The perfect way to transform your everyday cup, the creamy, rich taste of Coffee-mate will give you a flavorful lift that gets you going. Stir in the amazing goodness for a sensational sip that's lactose-free and cholesterol free. With Coffee-mate non-dairy creamer, you create your perfect cup every time by adding just the right amount of what you love - morning, noon or night. Whether you're sharing with a friend or taking a moment to recharge, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee mate Fat Free French Vanilla is a great way to wake up your cup.
- Thoughtful Portion: 1 tablespoon = 25 calories
- Use in moderation for your perfect cup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola) **, and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carrageenan, Color Added.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More