It's a classic for a reason.

Your day just isn't the same unless you've got the taste of warm, rich vanilla on your side. It's perfect for when your coffee needs a little something extra - because this vanilla is anything but plain.

Coffee-mate Fat Free French Vanilla flavor coffee creamer is the classic way to create a delicious cup of low fat creamy vanilla perfection. The perfect way to transform your everyday cup, the creamy, rich taste of Coffee-mate will give you a flavorful lift that gets you going. Stir in the amazing goodness for a sensational sip that's lactose-free and cholesterol free. With Coffee-mate non-dairy creamer, you create your perfect cup every time by adding just the right amount of what you love - morning, noon or night. Whether you're sharing with a friend or taking a moment to recharge, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee mate Fat Free French Vanilla is a great way to wake up your cup.