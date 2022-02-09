Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Powder Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Powder Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Powder Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Powder Coffee Creamer

15 ozUPC: 0005000020708
Product Details

Thoughtful Portion TM 1/2 TSP = 15 CALORIES Use in moderation for your perfect cup. NON-DAIRY LACTOSE-FREE GLUTEN-FREE, 210 of Servings*, Disclaimer: "*About 210 2 gram servings"

  • Non-Dairy
  • Lactose-Free
  • Gluten-Free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), Corn Syrup Solids, and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
