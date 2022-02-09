Ingredients

Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), Corn Syrup Solids, and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More