Nestle Coffee mate French Vanilla Powder Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Thoughtful Portion TM 1/2 TSP = 15 CALORIES Use in moderation for your perfect cup. NON-DAIRY LACTOSE-FREE GLUTEN-FREE, 210 of Servings*, Disclaimer: "*About 210 2 gram servings"
- Non-Dairy
- Lactose-Free
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), Corn Syrup Solids, and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More