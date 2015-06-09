Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Italian Sweet Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0005000028142
Product Details
Your coffee will never be the same once you've tasted it with the smooth, rich amazingness that is sweet crème. A little sweet, a lot rich, and all delicious - no coffee shop required.
- Non-dairy
- Lactose-free
- Cholesterol-free
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Salt, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Sucralose.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
