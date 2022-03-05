Nestle Coffee mate M&M's Milk Chocolate Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Nestle Coffee mate M&M's Milk Chocolate Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: back
Nestle Coffee mate M&M's Milk Chocolate Liquid Coffee Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0005000011791
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Pairing M&M’s candy coated delicious milk chocolate flavor with the rich texture of Coffee mate.

  • Non-dairy
  • Lactose-free
  • Cholesterol-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Fully Recyclable

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
