Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Transform the coffee you like into the coffee you love with Coffee mate The Original coffee creamer. It's rich and smooth with a classic taste that is lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free. With Coffee mate non-dairy coffee creamer, you can create your perfect cup of velvety goodness by adding the right amount of flavor you want every time—morning, noon, or night.
- Gluten, lactose, cholesterol, and dairy free
- 10 calories, 0.5 g sat fat, 0 mg sodium
- 0g sugars per 1 tsp.
- Kosher
- Easy-grip handle
- Same great taste, same 500 servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Annatto Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More