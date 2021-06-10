Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nestle Coffee mate Original Powdered Coffee Creamer

35.3 ozUPC: 0005000030302
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Transform the coffee you like into the coffee you love with Coffee mate The Original coffee creamer. It's rich and smooth with a classic taste that is lactose-free, cholesterol-free, and gluten-free. With Coffee mate non-dairy coffee creamer, you can create your perfect cup of velvety goodness by adding the right amount of flavor you want every time—morning, noon, or night.

  • Gluten, lactose, cholesterol, and dairy free
  • 10 calories, 0.5 g sat fat, 0 mg sodium
  • 0g sugars per 1 tsp.
  • Kosher
  • Easy-grip handle
  • Same great taste, same 500 servings

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup Solids, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and/or Palm Kernel and/or Soybean), and Less Than 2% of Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Annatto Color.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More