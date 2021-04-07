Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Liquid Coffee Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0005000088610
Located in DAIRY
Product Details
Transport yourself to your favorite holiday scene with the chocolatey-mint taste of peppermint mocha. Embrace the sips of the season and enjoy this cup of warm and cozy.
- TRIPLE CHURNED and 2x Richer THAN MILK
- NON-DAIRY
- LACTOSE-FREE
- GLUTEN-FREE
- CHOLESTEROL-FREE
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
