Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0005000030262
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Coffee-mate® The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer is the classic way to create a deliciously smooth cup. The perfect way to transform your everyday cup, the creamy, rich taste of Coffee-mate® will give you a smooth lift that gets you going. Stir in the amazing goodness for a sensational sip that's lactose-free and cholesterol free. With Coffee-mate® non-dairy creamer, you create your perfect cup every time by adding just the right amount of what you love – morning, noon or night. Whether you're sharing with a friend or taking a moment to recharge, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-mate® Original is the perfect way to wake up your cup.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup Solids, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Carrageenan.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More