Nestle Coffee mate The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Coffee-mate® The Original Liquid Coffee Creamer is the classic way to create a deliciously smooth cup. The perfect way to transform your everyday cup, the creamy, rich taste of Coffee-mate® will give you a smooth lift that gets you going. Stir in the amazing goodness for a sensational sip that's lactose-free and cholesterol free. With Coffee-mate® non-dairy creamer, you create your perfect cup every time by adding just the right amount of what you love – morning, noon or night. Whether you're sharing with a friend or taking a moment to recharge, the rich, creamy taste of Coffee-mate® Original is the perfect way to wake up your cup.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup Solids, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) **, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural Flavor, Carrageenan.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More