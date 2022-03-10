Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Sweet, decadent coconut is the easy way to put a little tropical vacation into every day. And when it's in your coffee, it's a vacation you can take again and again - no coffee shop required.
- Non-dairy
- Lactose-free
- Gluten-free
- Cholesterol-free
- Zero sugar
- Reduced calorie 55% fewer calories than regular coconut creme
- Calorie content has been reduced from 35 to 15 calories per serving
- Triple churned and 2x richer than milk
- New look same great taste
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% or Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin, Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Carrageenan, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium (A Non-nutritive Sweetener).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More