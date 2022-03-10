Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar Coconut Creme Liquid Coffee Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0005000072784
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Sweet, decadent coconut is the easy way to put a little tropical vacation into every day. And when it's in your coffee, it's a vacation you can take again and again - no coffee shop required.

  • Non-dairy
  • Lactose-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Cholesterol-free
  • Zero sugar
  • Reduced calorie 55% fewer calories than regular coconut creme
  • Calorie content has been reduced from 35 to 15 calories per serving
  • Triple churned and 2x richer than milk
  • New look same great taste

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% or Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin, Dipotassium Phosphate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Carrageenan, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium (A Non-nutritive Sweetener).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More