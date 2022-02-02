Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Your day just isn't the same unless you've got the taste of warm, rich vanilla on your side. It's perfect for when your coffee needs a little something extra—because this vanilla is anything but plain.
- Sugar-free
- Reduced calorie
- Non-dairy
- Lactose-free
- Cholesterol-free
- Gluten-free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin**, Mono - and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carrageenan, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium (Non-nutritive Sweetener).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More