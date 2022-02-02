Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer

64 fl ozUPC: 0005000049725
Purchase Options
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Your day just isn't the same unless you've got the taste of warm, rich vanilla on your side. It's perfect for when your coffee needs a little something extra—because this vanilla is anything but plain.

  • Sugar-free
  • Reduced calorie
  • Non-dairy
  • Lactose-free
  • Cholesterol-free
  • Gluten-free

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin**, Mono - and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carrageenan, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium (Non-nutritive Sweetener).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More