Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Transform the coffee you like into the coffee you love with Coffee-mate® Sugar Free French Vanilla coffee creamer. Add the taste of vanilla perfection for a rich, warm flavor that is lactose-free, sugar-free,* cholesterol-free, and gluten-free. With Coffee mate® non-dairy coffee creamer, you can create your perfect cup of velvety goodness by adding the right amount of flavor you want every time - morning, noon, or night. Check out the variety of delicious flavors Coffee-mate® has to offer.
- Non-dairy
- Lactose-free
- Cholesterol-free
- Gluten-free
- Sugar-free
- Reduced Calorie - 55% Fewer calories than regular French Vanilla. Calorie content has been reduced from 35 to 15 calories per serving
*Not a low-calorie food
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin**, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carrageenan, Sucralose.Acesulfame Potassium (Non-nutritive Sweetener).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More