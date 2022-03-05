Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: left
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: right
Nestle Coffee mate Zero Sugar French Vanilla Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: top
32 fl ozUPC: 0005000084811
Located in DAIRY

Product Details

Transform the coffee you like into the coffee you love with Coffee-mate® Sugar Free French Vanilla coffee creamer. Add the taste of vanilla perfection for a rich, warm flavor that is lactose-free, sugar-free,* cholesterol-free, and gluten-free. With Coffee mate® non-dairy coffee creamer, you can create your perfect cup of velvety goodness by adding the right amount of flavor you want every time - morning, noon, or night. Check out the variety of delicious flavors Coffee-mate® has to offer.

  • Non-dairy
  • Lactose-free
  • Cholesterol-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Sugar-free
  • Reduced Calorie - 55% Fewer calories than regular French Vanilla. Calorie content has been reduced from 35 to 15 calories per serving

*Not a low-calorie food

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Corn Syrup**, Vegetable Oil (High Oleic Soybean and/or High Oleic Canola), and Less Than 2% of Micellar Casein (A Milk Derivative) ***, Maltodextrin**, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Carrageenan, Sucralose.Acesulfame Potassium (Non-nutritive Sweetener).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
