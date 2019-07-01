When you take Neuriva Original Gummies, they help fuel 5 indicators of brain performance: focus, memory, learning, accuracy and concentration.* These delicious Strawberry gummies are alsodecaffeinated, vegetarian, naturally flavored, and gluten free. They are made with naturally sourced phosphatidylserine (Sharp PS Green) and clinically proven decaffeinated coffee cherry.

Phosphatidylserine helps support memory & learning

Neurofactor (decaffeinated coffee cherry) comes from the nutrient-rich fruit of the coffee cherry, this whole fruit extract is decaffeinated and clinically proven to increase levels of the vital protein BDNF

BDNF is short for brain-derived neurotrophic factor.This protein (which is found in the brain) has been known to strengthen connections between brain cells

*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.