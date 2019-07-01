Hover to Zoom
Neuriva® Brain Performance Original Strawberry Flavored Gummies
50 ctUPC: 0064786519500
When you take Neuriva Original Gummies, they help fuel 5 indicators of brain performance: focus, memory, learning, accuracy and concentration.* These delicious Strawberry gummies are alsodecaffeinated, vegetarian, naturally flavored, and gluten free. They are made with naturally sourced phosphatidylserine (Sharp PS Green) and clinically proven decaffeinated coffee cherry.
- Phosphatidylserine helps support memory & learning
- Neurofactor (decaffeinated coffee cherry) comes from the nutrient-rich fruit of the coffee cherry, this whole fruit extract is decaffeinated and clinically proven to increase levels of the vital protein BDNF
- BDNF is short for brain-derived neurotrophic factor.This protein (which is found in the brain) has been known to strengthen connections between brain cells
*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.