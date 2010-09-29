Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Scrub
Product Details
Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub is arefreshing and clean-rinsing acne body scrub that gently exfoliates while treating and helping prevent breakouts on your back, chest, and shoulders.
Treat body breakouts from head to toe with Neutrogena Body Clear Body Scrub. Specially formulated for body acne, this effective scrub with gentle exfoliators sweeps away dead skin cells and cleans deep into pores to give you clear, smooth skin. It's the first body scrub to contain salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting ingredient that treats and helps prevent body breakouts. This body scrub does not contain plastic microbeads and is gentle enough for daily use and acne-prone skin. This scrub rinses clean without leaving pore-clogging residue, so your skin feels clean and fresh.
- Oil-free body wash treats breakouts while exfoliating the skin, leaving it smooth and clear
- Specially formulated for body acne, scrub cleans deep into pores, sweeping away dead skin cells
- Effective yet gentle body scrub contains salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting ingredient
- Salicylic acid acne medicine helps treat present breakouts and prevent future body acne
- Non-comedogenic acne body scrub rinses clean without leaving pore-clogging residue