Neutrogena® Build-a-Tan Light Fresh Scent Sunless Tanning Lotion Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Neutrogena® Build-a-Tan Light Fresh Scent Sunless Tanning Lotion

6.7 fl ozUPC: 0008680011069
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Create a healthy glow or a deep tan with self-tanning body lotion. Our sunless tanning body lotion works gradually to build color & offers sheer, natural-looking color with a lightly scented formula. Sheer color builds from a healthy glow to a deeper tan with each application.

  • Dries in 5 minutes
  • Light, fresh scent
  • Gradual sunless tan
  • Control your shade
  • From healthy glow to deep tan

Shipping & Return Information

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Dihydroxyacetone , C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate , Methyl Gluceth-20 Benzoate , Methylpropanediol , Glycerin , Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate Benzoate , Glyceryl Stearate , Peg-100 Stearate , Cetyl Alcohol , Sorbitol , Phenoxyethanol , Stearyl Alcohol , Fragrance , Xanthan Gum , Magnesium Aluminum Silicate , Sodium Citrate , Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer , Squalane , Polysorbate 20 , Tetrasodium EDTA , Citric Acid , Methylparaben , Propylparaben , BHT , Polysorbate 60 , Ethylparaben , Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More