Neutrogena® Build-a-Tan Light Fresh Scent Sunless Tanning Lotion
Create a healthy glow or a deep tan with self-tanning body lotion. Our sunless tanning body lotion works gradually to build color & offers sheer, natural-looking color with a lightly scented formula. Sheer color builds from a healthy glow to a deeper tan with each application.
- Dries in 5 minutes
- Light, fresh scent
- Gradual sunless tan
- Control your shade
- From healthy glow to deep tan
Water , Dihydroxyacetone , C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate , Methyl Gluceth-20 Benzoate , Methylpropanediol , Glycerin , Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate Benzoate , Glyceryl Stearate , Peg-100 Stearate , Cetyl Alcohol , Sorbitol , Phenoxyethanol , Stearyl Alcohol , Fragrance , Xanthan Gum , Magnesium Aluminum Silicate , Sodium Citrate , Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer , Squalane , Polysorbate 20 , Tetrasodium EDTA , Citric Acid , Methylparaben , Propylparaben , BHT , Polysorbate 60 , Ethylparaben , Titanium Dioxide .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
