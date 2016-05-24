Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Stick Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays with superior broad spectrum sun protection of SPF 50+. This powerful sport strength sunscreen stick provides clinically proven water-resistant sun protection that stays on through sweat for 80 minutes. Inspired by athletes and sweat-wicking athletic apparel, the hands-free, no-mess application stick sunscreen formula provides water-resistant protection for active families. Our non-comedogenic and oil-free sunscreen stick uses unique Helioplex protection and Micromesh Technology to create a breathable barrier that allows sweat to pass through and evaporate while the sun protection stays on. Featuring an oil- and PABA-free formula, this non-greasy cool sport sunscreen is sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes.

Sport-strength sunscreen stick provides superior broad spectrum protection for active families

The convenient hands-free, no-mess application of this stick sunscreen allows for easy wear

Non-greasy sunscreen stick creates a breathable barrier allowing sweat to evaporate

Inspired by athletes, this sweat-resistant sunscreen keeps skin cool while sun protection stays on