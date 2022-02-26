Neutrogena Deep Navy 40 Smokey Kohl Intense Gel Eyeliner
Product Details
Water-resistant, Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner that glides on smoothly, infused with anti-oxidant Vitamin E.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Triemethylsiloxysilicate , Methyl Trimethicone , Isohexadecane , Polyethylene , Paraffin , Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax , Silica , Zinc Stearate , Microcrystalline Wax , Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate , Sorbitan Sesquiisostearate , Methicone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Iron Oxides May Contain : Triethoxycaprylylsilane , Black 2 , Blue 1 Lake , Carmine , Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide , Titanium Dioxide , Ultramarines .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More