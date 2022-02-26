Neutrogena Deep Navy 40 Smokey Kohl Intense Gel Eyeliner Perspective: front
Neutrogena Deep Navy 40 Smokey Kohl Intense Gel Eyeliner

1 ctUPC: 0008680019568
Product Details

Water-resistant, Neutrogena Smokey Kohl Eyeliner that glides on smoothly, infused with anti-oxidant Vitamin E.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Triemethylsiloxysilicate , Methyl Trimethicone , Isohexadecane , Polyethylene , Paraffin , Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax , Silica , Zinc Stearate , Microcrystalline Wax , Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate , Sorbitan Sesquiisostearate , Methicone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Iron Oxides May Contain : Triethoxycaprylylsilane , Black 2 , Blue 1 Lake , Carmine , Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide , Titanium Dioxide , Ultramarines .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
