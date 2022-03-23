Help grow your lashes to their fullest potential with NeutrogenaHealthy Lengths Mascara. This lash-lengthening mascara leaves your lashes noticeably longer without clumps, flakes, or smudges. The soft-bristle brush combs through every lash from root to tip, smoothly applying antioxidant-rich color for outstanding definition and intensity. During consumer testing, this formula with rice protein was shown to extend lashes to twice their length for lashes that look up to 100% longer, beautifully healthy and noticeable. Vitamin E and olive oil deeply nourish and strengthen lashes from the inside out, so they stay strong day after day. This dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested mascara is safe for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.