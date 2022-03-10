Get a fresh, rested look with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector and Under Eye Concealer with SPF 25. Worn alone or under eye shadow, this brightening dark circle treatment flows on easily to instantly brighten, smooth, and enhance the entire eye area for a fresh, even-toned look. The silky formula's blend of antioxidants includes vitamin E, wild chamomile, and soy--all clinically shown to reduce puffiness and treat the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Optical brighteners instantly boost radiance, while broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 25 sunscreen provides protection against the sun's damaging rays. This under eye concealer makeup comes in a flow-through brush for gentle delivery of targeted, flawless coverage anytime. It is dermatologist-developed to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Get a fresh look with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector & Under Eye Concealer

This eye brightening makeup helps treat & minimize the appearance of dark under-eye circles

Antioxidant blend includes vitamin E, wild chamomile, & soy to help reduce eye puffiness

Concealer contains broad spectrum SPF 25 sunscreen to help protect against sun's UVA/UVB rays

Optical brighteners in the concealer boost radiance & instantly refresh & brighten the eye area

With a convenient flow-through brush for easy application & targeted delivery

Makeup is dermatologist-developed to be gentle & safe for sensitive eyes & contact lens wearers

Under eye brightening concealer can be worn alone or under eye shadow for a fresh & rested look