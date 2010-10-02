Get a fresh, rested look with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Brightening Eye Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 25. Worn alone or under eye shadow, it flows on easily to instantly brighten, smooth, and enhance the entire eye area for a fresh, even-toned look. The silky formula's blend of antioxidants includes vitamin E, wild chamomile, and soy--all clinically shown to de-puff and treat the appearance of dark under-eye circles. Optical brighteners instantly boost radiance, while broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 25 provides protection against the sun's damaging rays. This product comes in a flow-through brush for gentle delivery of targeted, flawless coverage anytime. It is dermatologist-developed to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.